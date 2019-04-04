Quantcast
Contract – Restaurant Franchise – Business Opportunity Sales Act

April 4, 2019

There is no evidence or argument (1) that these parties signed a written document purporting to be a contract or (2) regarding the existence of specific agreed-upon oral and/or course of dealing provisions demonstrating obligations that were capable of being performed within one year (as required by the Statute of Frauds). Because there do not ...

