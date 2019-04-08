Quantcast
Criminal—Conviction without lawyer counts toward sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 8, 2019

A 30-day sentence imposed after a defendant validly waived his right to counsel on a misdemeanor charge was properly included in the calculation of defendant’s criminal history score under the Sentencing Guidelines. Background On Aug. 8, 2017, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Justin Tyme Hawley with two counts of possessing a firearm after ...

