Real Property – Title Insurance – Title Defects – Unrecorded Plat – Reality on the Ground

Real Property – Title Insurance – Title Defects – Unrecorded Plat – Reality on the Ground (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 8, 2019

A plat, which was delivered to the defendant-developer before the closing on plaintiffs’ lot, reduced the size of plaintiffs’ lot and showed a road (which had previously circumnavigated plaintiff’s lot) cutting through the lot. Although this plat was never recorded, it reflected the reality on the ground, as the developer changed the previously platted location ...

