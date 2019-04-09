Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Justices blast workers’ comp commission for delays (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 9, 2019

  After years of litigation over whether a woman is entitled to an extension of workers’ compensation benefits, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s Workers’ Compensation Commission unreasonably caused delays and has ordered an appellate panel to make a final decision on the matter. Justice John Few, writing for a unanimous court, ruled ...

