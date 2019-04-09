Quantcast
Supreme Court to settle fight over common law marriage

By: David Donovan April 9, 2019

  A Charleston County woman will be able to immediately appeal a trial judge’s ruling from the first phase of a bifurcated trial finding that the woman and her romantic partner had been united in a common law marriage since the late 1980s, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Marion Stone and Susan Thompson moved in ...

