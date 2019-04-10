Quantcast
De facto life sentences for juveniles permitted (access required)

De facto life sentences for juveniles permitted

By: Bill Cresenzo April 10, 2019

  A 130-year prison sentence handed down in the 1990s to a teenager convicted of two sexual assaults is outside the scope of a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that preclude life sentences for juveniles, a narrowly divided South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. In 1993, 13-year-old Conrad Slocumb kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teacher in ...

