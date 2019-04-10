Quantcast
South Carolina House passes bill requiring Uber, Lyft signs (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 10, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — A lawmaker sponsoring a bill in South Carolina requiring Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing drivers to have a lighted sign said he knows it isn’t a foolproof way to keep riders safe. But Rep. Seth Rose said it is an easy first step so a tipsy college student or distracted concertgoer can ...

