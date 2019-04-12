Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawmakers hear from both sides on medical marijuana (access required)

Lawmakers hear from both sides on medical marijuana (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina legislative panel spent hours April 11 hearing from supporters and opponents of a medical marijuana bill, even though the proposal has little chance of passing this year. The Compassionate Care Act would allow patients with terminal, debilitating medical conditions to purchase up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana or its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo