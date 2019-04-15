Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights—Search & Seizure – Home Intrusion – Pointed Taser (access required)

Civil Rights—Search & Seizure – Home Intrusion – Pointed Taser (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 15, 2019

While it is not excessive force, per se, for a police officer to point a taser at an unarmed suspect, there is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether it was reasonable for an officer to point a taser at plaintiff to compel him to submit to being handcuffed after officers forced their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo