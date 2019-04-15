Quantcast
Constitutional—Parole board needn't consider age characteristics (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 15, 2019

A parole board is not required to consider age-related mitigating characteristics of a defendant who was sentenced in 1988 when he was 17, to life with the possibility of parole. While the Supreme Court has addressed the sentencing of minors to life without parole, its rulings do not extend to juvenile homicide offenders sentenced to ...

