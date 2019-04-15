Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 15, 2019

Where a defendant who was being held at a county jail admitted to distributing methamphetamine during questioning by his parole officer, it did not violate the Fifth Amendment to use that admission to prove that the defendant violated his supervised release, and no additional corroboration was required. Background Joshua Wayne Riley was convicted on federal drug-related charges ...

