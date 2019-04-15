Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Emerging hemp industry a fertile ground for lawyers (access required)

Emerging hemp industry a fertile ground for lawyers (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 15, 2019

South Carolina’s burgeoning hemp industry has created a growing area of law practice that didn’t even exist until a couple of years ago, and the field is poised to expand now that the state has enacted a new law removing the previous cap on the number of farmers that can cultivate the plant. Unlike its cousin ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo