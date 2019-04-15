Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment—Civil Rights – Race Discrimination Claim – Retaliation – Bereavement Leave (access required)

Labor & Employment—Civil Rights – Race Discrimination Claim – Retaliation – Bereavement Leave (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 15, 2019

Where the plaintiff-employee complained to the defendant-employer’s human resources department after she learned that a manager had called her a “slow black worker,” and where plaintiff was suspended four days later and terminated nine days later for purportedly having failed to provide the proper documentation for bereavement leave after the death of her daughter a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo