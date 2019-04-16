Quantcast
2019 Largest Law Firms

2019 Largest Law Firms

April 16, 2019

  Nelson Mullins   (Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough) 1320 Main Street, 17th Floor Columbia, SC 29201 (803) 799-2000 http://www.nelsonmullins.com   204 attorneys   Partners: 139 Associates: 41 Of counsel: 24 South Carolina offices: Columbia (116), Greenville (44), Charleston (34), Myrtle Beach (10) Annual billable hours expected of associates: 1,900   Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd One North Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 (864) 240-3200 www.hsblawfirm.com   119 attorneys   Partners: 79 Associates: 23 Of counsel: 17 South Carolina offices: ...

