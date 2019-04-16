Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Former Berkeley Co. schools CFO sentenced to 11 years (access required)

Former Berkeley Co. schools CFO sentenced to 11 years (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 16, 2019

Brantley Thomas, former CFO of the Berkeley County School District, was sentenced to 11 years in South Carolina prison on April 12 after pleading guilty to 35 charges of public corruption and two charges related to stealing from a business that hired him as a bookkeeper. The state sentence comes less than two months after Thomas was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo