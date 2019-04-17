Quantcast
Bill to increase Tort Claims Act cap advances (access required)

Bill to increase Tort Claims Act cap advances (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 17, 2019

  A bill that would raise the maximum amount that a plaintiff or plaintiffs can recover when suing the state or local governments over deaths or personal injuries has passed the South Carolina Senate by a wide margin. Under the current version of the South Carolina Tort Claims Act, which passed in 1986, individuals who file a ...

