Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Senate approves its version of South Carolina’s $9B budget (access required)

Senate approves its version of South Carolina’s $9B budget (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — The South Carolina Senate passed its version of the state’s $9 billion budget on Thursday, approving several provisions including raises for teachers and nearly all state workers after a sometimes fierce two-day debate. Legislators approved the spending plan 38-6. The plan allows for nearly $1 billion more in spending than the last budget, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo