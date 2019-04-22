Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Law lets some hospitals seize tax refunds (access required)

Law lets some hospitals seize tax refunds (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2019

CHARLESTON (AP) — A South Carolina law originally written to help state and local governments collect debts is being used by some state hospitals to seize tax refunds from people with past-due medical bills. A report on the practice in the Post and Courier says much of the money flows to some of the region’s largest ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo