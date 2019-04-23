Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Christmastime hospital death leads to $775K settlement (access required)

Christmastime hospital death leads to $775K settlement (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 23, 2019

  The family of a man who died of internal bleeding in the early morning hours after Christmas at the Medical University of South Carolina has settled a wrongful death claim in Charleston County Superior Court for $775,000, the family’s attorneys report. John Kassel of Kassel McVey in Columbia said that Blanton Drake Jr. died in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo