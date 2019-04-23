Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Judge orders mental review in police ambush shooting case (access required)

Judge orders mental review in police ambush shooting case (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 23, 2019

FLORENCE (AP) — A judge has ordered a man who authorities say killed two police officers in an ambush from his upscale South Carolina home to have a mental examination. Prosecutor Ed Clements asked for the examination Monday after 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins wrote to the Post and Courier newspaper of Charleston and blamed post-traumatic stress disorder ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo