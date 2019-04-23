Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – April (access required)

Lawyers in the News – April (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 23, 2019

Charleston Legal Access has named Lana Kleiman as its new executive director. Kleiman, who assumed the role on April 1, had previously served as senior staff attorney in the Matrimonial & Family Law Unit at New York Legal Assistance Group, a nonprofit in New York City. Butler Snow has announced the opening of an office in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo