Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights—Attorneys’ fees paid by party with duty to enforce unconstitutional law (access required)

Civil Rights—Attorneys’ fees paid by party with duty to enforce unconstitutional law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 24, 2019

A county board of elections that was tasked with enforcing a law enacted by the state was required to pay the attorneys’ fees of the plaintiffs who prevailed in an action to enjoin the enforcement of the law on the ground that it violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause even though the board did ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo