Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal—Ex-lawyer convicted for ‘consigliere’ role in drug organization (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 24, 2019

A former lawyer who was prosecuted for his role as “consigliere” in a multi-state marijuana trafficking organization had his convictions for money laundering and obstruction of justice upheld. The convictions were based in large part on inculpatory recorded conversations he had with witnesses who were cooperating with the government. Background James Michael Farrell was convicted after ...

