Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Negligence—Claims against financial advisor reinstated (access required)

Negligence—Claims against financial advisor reinstated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 24, 2019

A jury will decide if a financial advisor was negligent in advising certain clients about inherited annuities, or if the clients were themselves negligent, which would bar recovery. The district court had concluded the clients were negligent as a matter of law, but the higher court held a reasonable factfinder might conclude otherwise based on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo