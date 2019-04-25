Quantcast
Administrative—Government not liable for state's reduction of Medicaid

Administrative—Government not liable for state's reduction of Medicaid

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

Where the state reduced certain services available to plaintiffs under its Medicaid waiver program, the plaintiffs could not sue the federal government for its failure to provide proper oversight of the state’s Medicaid program. Background Richard Stogsdill and Robert Levin are severely disabled individuals who for many years have received services under South Carolina’s Medicaid waiver program. ...

