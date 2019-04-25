Quantcast
Civil Rights—Civil rights’ claims are not an attempt to re-litigate (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

A parent who claimed she was improperly arrested and prosecuted for protesting the dismissal of her son from school can proceed with her civil rights claims in federal court. Because the claims sought damages against defendants, and were not an attempt to relitigate the state court convictions, they were improperly dismissed by the district court. ...

