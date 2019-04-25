Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal—Assault conviction was not a crime of violence (access required)

Criminal—Assault conviction was not a crime of violence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

A defendant was entitled to be resentenced where his base level offense was increased after the trial court incorrectly concluded that his prior conviction for assaulting, beating or wounding a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest constituted a crime of violence under the sentencing guidelines. Background In November 2017, defendant Lorenzo Keitt was convicted of possessing a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo