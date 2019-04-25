Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal—Expert authentication not needed for cellphone data extraction (access required)

Criminal—Expert authentication not needed for cellphone data extraction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

Testimony from a Department of Homeland Security intern about how he extracted cellphone data was not improper opinion testimony, and did not require expert testimony for authentication purposes. And the district court did not commit plain error by concluding a drug conspiracy is a controlled substance offense. Background A grand jury indicted Alejandro Chavez-Lopez, Jorge Aguilera and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo