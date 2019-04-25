Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal—Sentence reduction motion tolled statute for habeas (access required)

Criminal—Sentence reduction motion tolled statute for habeas (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

A criminal defendant’s petition for habeas corpus relief was timely because his state court motion to reduce his sentence constituted an application for collateral review under Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act that tolled the statute of limitations during its pendency. Background William James Mitchell filed a 28 U.S.C. § 2254 petition with the United States District Court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo