Immigration—Transfer of detainee to another state OK (access required)

Immigration—Transfer of detainee to another state OK (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

Undocumented immigrants who were properly arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the state where they lived with their families were not deprived of their constitutional rights when they were transferred to another state without notice or a hearing because they did not have a protected liberty interest in family unity. Background In September ...

