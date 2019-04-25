Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Indictments: Sheriff took money, spent on food, window tint (access required)

Indictments: Sheriff took money, spent on food, window tint (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff was indicted Wednesday after authorities said his chief deputy reported he was using county funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items. Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was charged with two felony counts of embezzlement and a misdemeanor count of misconduct in office, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo