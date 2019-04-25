Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Products Liability—Drug manufacturer not liable after giving warning to physician (access required)

Products Liability—Drug manufacturer not liable after giving warning to physician (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 25, 2019

Where drug manufacturers provided adequate warnings to a patient’s treating physician but the treating physician did not make the patient aware of the risks of taking the drug, and the patient experienced a known side effect and died, the manufacturers could not be held liable for failure to warn about the side effect under the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo