Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Survey shows profits follow tech investment (access required)

Survey shows profits follow tech investment (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 25, 2019

BY THOMAS FRANZ BridgeTower Media Newswires A recently released survey highlights the continued trend of technological changes shaping the current and future legal industry. The 2019 Future Ready Lawyer Survey from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory reveals that profitability is also impacted by evolving with technology. According to the survey, 68 percent of “technology leading” law firms reported increased ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo