Beware the malware (access required)

At law firms, cybersecurity is more important than ever

By: Bill Cresenzo April 30, 2019

  Earlier this month Steve Abrams of Abrams Cyberlaw and Forensics in Mount Pleasant accepted a case from a home buyer who lost hundreds of thousands through a wire scam. A hacker had been able to access communications between the buyer’s real estate attorney and a real estate broker. When it came time to close on the ...

