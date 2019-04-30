Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA: Wrongfully convicted have no remedy (access required)

COA: Wrongfully convicted have no remedy (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 30, 2019

Defendants wrongfully convicted of a crime in South Carolina have no constitutional or civil right to a remedy, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Robert Palmer was convicted of homicide by child abuse, and other crimes, after his infant grandson died in 2008 while the child was under his and his girlfriend’s care. His ...

