Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Greenville attorney placed on interim suspension (access required)

Greenville attorney placed on interim suspension (access required)

By: David Donovan April 30, 2019

Attorney: Theo Walker Mitchell Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1970 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on April 25 Background: The Supreme Court suspended Mitchell’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for his client files and law office accounts to protect the interests of ...

