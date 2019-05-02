Quantcast
Constitutional—North Carolina ban on UPL upheld (access required)

May 2, 2019

North Carolina’s ban on the unauthorized practice of law is not constitutionally infirm as applied to a trade association because it does not restrict the association’s speech, association or related rights and does not violate the state’s Monopoly Clause. Background Capital Associated Industries Inc., or CAI, is a trade association representing North Carolina employers. As part ...

