Consumer Protection—Robocall ban exemption violates First Amendment

Consumer Protection—Robocall ban exemption violates First Amendment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 2, 2019

Political organizations argued that an exception for debt collection under the autodialer ban in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA, represented unconstitutional content-based discrimination against other speech. The Fourth Circuit agreed but held that the exception was severable from the remainder of the statute. Background As pertinent here, the TCPA prohibits calls to cellphones by use ...

