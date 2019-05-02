Quantcast
Criminal—Career criminal enhancement must be based on specified offenses (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 2, 2019

Where a defendant was incorrectly sentenced as a career criminal based on a drug conviction that did not support the application of the enhancement, the career criminal designation could not be upheld based on the defendant’s state robbery conviction because the government did not identify that conviction as a predicate offense at the sentencing hearing. Background In ...

