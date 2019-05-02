Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal—Providing false documents to U.S. Attorney leads to obstruction conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 2, 2019

An individual who received grand jury subpoenas seeking financial records for his companies, and who then provided false records to a United States Attorney, could not argue he intended merely to influence the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and not the grand jury. Instead, because there was a strong likelihood the U.S. Attorney’s office would provide the ...

