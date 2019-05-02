Quantcast
Employment Discrimination—Driver over taking sick day had valid discrimination claim

Employment Discrimination—Driver over taking sick day had valid discrimination claim (access required)

May 2, 2019

A garbage truck driver who was terminated for job abandonment after missing a single day of work due to illness had a valid employment discrimination claim because his performance was satisfactory, his employer’s changing rationale for the termination suggested pretext and a similarly situated white employee had been allowed to return to work after explicitly ...

