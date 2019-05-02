Quantcast
Intellectual Property—Posting photo on website to promote film festival was not fair use

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 2, 2019

A company’s use of a photograph to highlight nearby tourist attractions on a website promoting a for-profit film festival did not constitute fair use because the use was not transformative and was for commercial purposes, the photographer was entitled to thick copyright protection for the photo and allowing such a use could cause considerable damage ...

