Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Making time for the business side crucial for small firms (access required)

Making time for the business side crucial for small firms (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 6, 2019

While small firm lawyers understand the dangers of failing to adopt new technologies and practice models, many are too busy keeping their lights on to try new techniques to help them survive and compete. A recently published national survey found that while lawyers understand the need for change to make their offices as efficient as possible, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo