Orangeburg rear-ender leads to $21M & $14M verdicts

Orangeburg rear-ender leads to $21M & $14M verdicts

By: Matt Chaney May 6, 2019

  An Orangeburg County jury has awarded a total of $35 million to a father and son who were seriously injured when the vehicle they were riding in was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer truck. Brandon Glover, the son, was awarded $21 million, and his father, Willie Glover, was awarded $14 million. The award to ...

