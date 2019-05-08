Quantcast
Suit over death caused by tree settled for $800K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 8, 2019

A South Carolina woman whose husband died after a tree fell on him has settled a lawsuit against the property owner for $800,000, according to court documents. Michael Gaines died in February 2016 after a pine tree fell on him while he was standing on Gilchrist Road in Darlington County. The tree was standing on an ...

