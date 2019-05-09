Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Digital marketers should measure only what matters (access required)

Digital marketers should measure only what matters (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 9, 2019

My first marketing job out of college about 20 years ago involved — what we called at the time — internet advertising. I was drawn to this form of advertising due largely to the ability to measure results. I wasn’t alone. By the early 2000s, every media company was actively selling banner advertising on their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo