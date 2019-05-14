Quantcast
Supreme Court says one state can’t be sued in another’s courts (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 14, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court decided May 13 that one state cannot unwillingly be sued in the courts of another, overruling a 40-year precedent and perhaps, foreshadowing an argument over the viability of other high court decisions. The outcome left one dissenting justice wondering “which cases the court will overrule next.” The justices divided 5-4 to ...

