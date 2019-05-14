Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman settles suit for $1M after leg crushed by van (access required)

Woman settles suit for $1M after leg crushed by van (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 14, 2019

  An elderly woman whose bones were crushed after a medical transport van twice ran over her legs has settled a lawsuit for $1 million, her attorney reports. Ryan Montgomery of Greenville, who represented the 79-year-old woman, said that his client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, had completed an appointment at her doctor’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo