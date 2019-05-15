Quantcast
Former U.S. Attorney’s law license suspended in S.C. (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 15, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court has suspended the law license of the state’s former top federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer. The State Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending the license of Reggie Lloyd and 19 other lawyers. The court said Lloyd had either failed to prove he completed continuing legal education requirements or ...

