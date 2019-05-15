Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lower enrollment forcing law schools to adapt to new era (access required)

Lower enrollment forcing law schools to adapt to new era (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 15, 2019

  Graduation day was no doubt exhilarating for the hundreds of law school graduates in South Carolina who collected their J.D.’s this month, and just as much so for the law schools proudly sending them off into the world. The grads are now contemplating bright futures, but for law schools across the country, the future is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo